Gunia Project Showroom / Temp Project

Showroom • Kyiv, Ukraine
Architects: Temp Project

Area: 180 m²

Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Yevhenii Avramenko

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Noom , Woo

Category: Showroom

Design Team: Kirill Khivrich, Luba Andreeva, Dana Artemenko

Lead Architects: Anastasiia Tempynska

City: Kyiv

Country: Ukraine

Text description provided by the architects. The new flagship showroom of Ukrainian brand Gunia Project occupies the ground floor of a late-19th-century building on a historic street near the Golden Gate – where old Kyiv once began. After three months of careful searching, the chosen space revealed both clear advantages and notable challenges. Its prime location in the heart of historic Kyiv and its well-proportioned size worked in its favor, while the lack of natural light and strict requirements imposed by the landlords posed significant constraints. For the building's owners, the interior forms part of their family history, and they insisted on preserving key elements – classic wooden doors, wall panels, decorative ceiling details, and monumental mahogany cabinets.