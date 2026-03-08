Gunia Project Showroom / Temp Project

-
Architects: Temp Project
- Area: 180 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Yevhenii Avramenko
-
Manufacturers: Noom, Woo
Text description provided by the architects. The new flagship showroom of Ukrainian brand Gunia Project occupies the ground floor of a late-19th-century building on a historic street near the Golden Gate – where old Kyiv once began. After three months of careful searching, the chosen space revealed both clear advantages and notable challenges. Its prime location in the heart of historic Kyiv and its well-proportioned size worked in its favor, while the lack of natural light and strict requirements imposed by the landlords posed significant constraints. For the building's owners, the interior forms part of their family history, and they insisted on preserving key elements – classic wooden doors, wall panels, decorative ceiling details, and monumental mahogany cabinets.