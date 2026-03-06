Polène Boutique / Snøhetta

•
Hamburg, Germany
-
Architects: Snøhetta
- Area: 570 m²
-
Photographs:Benoit Florencon
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Store, Retail Interiors
- Client: Polène Paris
- City: Hamburg
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The design of Polène's new Hamburg boutique, the brand's first flagship store in Germany, embodies a refined aesthetic—clean lines, fluid curves, and sculptural folds—an architectural reflection of the brand's signature approach to re ned leather goods.