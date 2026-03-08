leləm̓ Community Center / Francl Architecture

+ 9

Category: Public Architecture, Community Center

Lead Team: Yuqing Liu, Walter Francl

Design Team: Baiyi Chen, Xiaoxue Zheng

Technical Team: Vince Knudsen

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Fast+Epp

General Contractor: Turner Construction

Engineering & Consulting > Other: JRS Engineering

Landscape Architecture: PWL Partnership

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Binnie

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: DIALOG

City: Vancouver

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. Set in the University of British Columbia's Endowment Lands of Pacific Spirit Park, on Musqueam ancestral territory, the leləm̓ Community Center is a thoughtfully planned facility grounded in the Musqueam principles of caring for the land, sustainable living, and fostering a vibrant community life.