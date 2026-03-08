leləm̓ Community Center / Francl Architecture

•
Vancouver, Canada
-
Architects: Francl Architecture
- Area: 1403 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Michael Elkan
-
Lead Architects: Alain Prince
- Category: Public Architecture, Community Center
- Lead Team: Yuqing Liu, Walter Francl
- Design Team: Baiyi Chen, Xiaoxue Zheng
- Technical Team: Vince Knudsen
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Fast+Epp
- General Contractor: Turner Construction
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: JRS Engineering
- Landscape Architecture: PWL Partnership
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Binnie
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: DIALOG
- City: Vancouver
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Set in the University of British Columbia's Endowment Lands of Pacific Spirit Park, on Musqueam ancestral territory, the leləm̓ Community Center is a thoughtfully planned facility grounded in the Musqueam principles of caring for the land, sustainable living, and fostering a vibrant community life.