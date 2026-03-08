Submit a Project Advertise
leləm̓ Community Center / Francl Architecture - Exterior Photographyleləm̓ Community Center / Francl Architecture - Interior Photography, Glassleləm̓ Community Center / Francl Architecture - Interior Photography, Woodleləm̓ Community Center / Francl Architecture - Interior Photographyleləm̓ Community Center / Francl Architecture - More Images+ 9

Public Architecture, Community Center
Vancouver, Canada
  • Architects: Francl Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1403
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Michael Elkan
  • Lead Architects: Alain Prince
  • Lead Team: Yuqing Liu, Walter Francl
  • Design Team: Baiyi Chen, Xiaoxue Zheng
  • Technical Team: Vince Knudsen
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Fast+Epp
  • General Contractor: Turner Construction
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: JRS Engineering
  • Landscape Architecture: PWL Partnership
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Binnie
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: DIALOG
  • City: Vancouver
  • Country: Canada
leləm̓ Community Center / Francl Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Michael Elkan

Text description provided by the architects. Set in the University of British Columbia's Endowment Lands of Pacific Spirit Park, on Musqueam ancestral territory, the leləm̓ Community Center is a thoughtfully planned facility grounded in the Musqueam principles of caring for the land, sustainable living, and fostering a vibrant community life.

Project gallery

About this office
Francl Architecture
Office

