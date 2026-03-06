Bống's House / 23o5Studio

+ 37

Houses • Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Architects: 23o5Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 350 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Hirouyki Oki

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Miele Alumi , Bosch , Daikin Vietnam , Eurostone , Trường Thắng , Unios Vietnam Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Đoàn Minh Phúc

Design Team: Võ Minh Thuận, Lê Huy Hoàng, Vũ Đình Hải

General Contractor: Origin Construction

City: Ho Chi Minh City

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This project entailed the comprehensive renovation and reconfiguration of both the inside and exterior of a residence constructed in the 2000s, tailored to accommodate the preferences, comfort, and character of a family that values traditional painting and artisanal lacquerware. The house's antiquity and several modifications, together with changes in ownership, rendered the creation of a new functional space within the existing structure a formidable challenge, despite its modest size. The refurbished residence necessitated six bedrooms, an expansive kitchen, and a primary living space for familial engagement and leisure.