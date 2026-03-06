Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Bống's House / 23o5Studio

Bống's House / 23o5Studio

Save

Bống's House / 23o5Studio - Interior PhotographyBống's House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography, LightingBống's House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography, GlassBống's House / 23o5Studio - Exterior PhotographyBống's House / 23o5Studio - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: 23o5Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hirouyki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Miele, Alumi , Bosch, Daikin Vietnam, Eurostone , Trường Thắng , Unios Vietnam
  • Lead Architects: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Đoàn Minh Phúc
  • Design Team: Võ Minh Thuận, Lê Huy Hoàng, Vũ Đình Hải
  • General Contractor: Origin Construction
  • City: Ho Chi Minh City
  • Country: Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bống's House / 23o5Studio - Exterior Photography
© Hirouyki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. This project entailed the comprehensive renovation and reconfiguration of both the inside and exterior of a residence constructed in the 2000s, tailored to accommodate the preferences, comfort, and character of a family that values traditional painting and artisanal lacquerware. The house's antiquity and several modifications, together with changes in ownership, rendered the creation of a new functional space within the existing structure a formidable challenge, despite its modest size. The refurbished residence necessitated six bedrooms, an expansive kitchen, and a primary living space for familial engagement and leisure.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
23o5Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Bống's House / 23o5Studio" 06 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039283/bongs-house-23o5studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags