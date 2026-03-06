Bống's House / 23o5Studio

-
Architects: 23o5Studio
- Area: 350 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Hirouyki Oki
Manufacturers: Miele, Alumi , Bosch, Daikin Vietnam, Eurostone , Trường Thắng , Unios Vietnam
Lead Architects: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy
Text description provided by the architects. This project entailed the comprehensive renovation and reconfiguration of both the inside and exterior of a residence constructed in the 2000s, tailored to accommodate the preferences, comfort, and character of a family that values traditional painting and artisanal lacquerware. The house's antiquity and several modifications, together with changes in ownership, rendered the creation of a new functional space within the existing structure a formidable challenge, despite its modest size. The refurbished residence necessitated six bedrooms, an expansive kitchen, and a primary living space for familial engagement and leisure.