Nirava Ayurveda Holistic Centre / STAPATI

Text description provided by the architects. Part of the renowned Krishnendu Ayurveda Hospital, the ~21,000 sq. ft. Nirava Ayurveda Holistic Centre is envisioned as an oasis of healing, rooted in tradition and elevated through thoughtful innovation. Conceived as an immersive wellness retreat, the master plan unfolds in two distinct yet interconnected volumes: a villa block comprising twelve serene guest rooms and a gracefully curved spa block housing therapy suites. Each structure is carefully positioned to preserve and embrace the mature trees that define the site's lush, tropical character, allowing architecture and landscape to exist in quiet harmony.