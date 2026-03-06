Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. Xikoucuò Dwelling / Atelier ALL

Xikoucuò Dwelling / Atelier ALL

Save

Xikoucuò Dwelling / Atelier ALL - Interior PhotographyXikoucuò Dwelling / Atelier ALL - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodXikoucuò Dwelling / Atelier ALL - Image 4 of 41Xikoucuò Dwelling / Atelier ALL - Image 5 of 41Xikoucuò Dwelling / Atelier ALL - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Houses
Chaozhou, China
  • Architects: Atelier ALL
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  686
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Siming Wu
  • Lead Architects: Liu Congxiao, Liu Xiao
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Liu Congxiao, Liu Xiao, Huang Donghua, Du Guanzhi, Weng Zherui, Tang Zihao, Li Yangyang, Xue Yong, Deng Jiewen, Deng Jianhong
  • City: Chaozhou
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Xikoucuò Dwelling / Atelier ALL - Exterior Photography
© Siming Wu

Text description provided by the architects. In the Chaoshan region, "Cuò" refers to residential dwellings, a term that not only denotes the physical space of a house but also extends to social connections like "厝边" (Cuò-biān, neighborhood). Xikoucuò is located on the outskirts of Teochow, on a uniformly planned new rural construction site. The plot is not far from the old village, adjacent to a branching stream. The residential plot faces the stream to the south and backs onto a planned rural road to the north. There is a height difference of about 4 meters on the stream side.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier ALL
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChina
Cite: "Xikoucuò Dwelling / Atelier ALL" 06 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039219/xikoucuo-dwelling-atelier-all> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Siming Wu

潮州溪口厝——厝边的客厅 / 全体建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags