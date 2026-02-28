Jinan Ping An Financial Center Interior Design / Nikken Sekkei

+ 10

Category: Offices Interiors

Lead Team: Nikken Sekkei Ltd

General Contractor: The First Company of China Eighth Engineering Bureau Ltd., Shenzhen Building Decoration (Group) Co., Ltd., JIANFENG CONSTRUCTION GROUP (SHARE）CO., LTD.

Client: Ping An Real Estate Co., Ltd.

City: Jinan

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the heart of the commercial business district (CBD) in Lixia District, Jinan City, Shandong Province, China, this 62-story, 360-meter-tall skyscraper with a total floor area of 226,000 square meters was conceived as a landmark symbolizing Shandong's economic dynamism. The CBD features five super high-rise buildings symbolizing "mountains, springs, lakes, rivers, and cities." This projectーdeveloped by Ping An Real Estateーembodys the "river" theme. The site lies east of Ribbon Park, the CBD's primary public space, and is adjacent to the major district thoroughfare, offering a prime location that combines lush green scenery with excellent transportation connectivity. Nikken Sekkei was responsible for the interior design of the Grand Lobby, Sky Lobby, and standard office floors.