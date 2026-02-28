Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. China
  5. Jinan Ping An Financial Center Interior Design / Nikken Sekkei

Jinan Ping An Financial Center Interior Design / Nikken Sekkei

Save

Jinan Ping An Financial Center Interior Design / Nikken Sekkei - Image 2 of 15Jinan Ping An Financial Center Interior Design / Nikken Sekkei - Interior PhotographyJinan Ping An Financial Center Interior Design / Nikken Sekkei - Image 4 of 15Jinan Ping An Financial Center Interior Design / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior Photography, GlassJinan Ping An Financial Center Interior Design / Nikken Sekkei - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices Interiors
Jinan, China
  • Architects: Nikken Sekkei
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  226000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Relight Photography
  • Lead Architects: Nikken Sekkei Ltd
  • Lead Team: Nikken Sekkei Ltd
  • General Contractor: The First Company of China Eighth Engineering Bureau Ltd., Shenzhen Building Decoration (Group) Co., Ltd., JIANFENG CONSTRUCTION GROUP (SHARE）CO., LTD.
  • Client: Ping An Real Estate Co., Ltd.
  • City: Jinan
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jinan Ping An Financial Center Interior Design / Nikken Sekkei - Image 2 of 15
© Relight Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the heart of the commercial business district (CBD) in Lixia District, Jinan City, Shandong Province, China, this 62-story, 360-meter-tall skyscraper with a total floor area of 226,000 square meters was conceived as a landmark symbolizing Shandong's economic dynamism. The CBD features five super high-rise buildings symbolizing "mountains, springs, lakes, rivers, and cities." This projectーdeveloped by Ping An Real Estateーembodys the "river" theme. The site lies east of Ribbon Park, the CBD's primary public space, and is adjacent to the major district thoroughfare, offering a prime location that combines lush green scenery with excellent transportation connectivity. Nikken Sekkei was responsible for the interior design of the Grand Lobby, Sky Lobby, and standard office floors.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Nikken Sekkei
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsChina
Cite: "Jinan Ping An Financial Center Interior Design / Nikken Sekkei" 28 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039184/jinan-ping-an-financial-center-interior-design-nikken-sekkei> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags