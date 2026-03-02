Malba Forest / Estudio Bulla

+ 14

Landscape Architecture • Argentina Architects: Estudio Bulla

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 615 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Fernando Schapochnik

Lead Architects: Ana García Ricci, Lucía Ardissone, Ignacio Fleurquin, Griselda Balian, Gerardo Raffo, Felicitas Argibay Tomé, Gimena Tarzia, Francisco García Legassa, Juan Ignacio González Santamaría, Ayelén Pérez Unzaga

Category: Landscape Architecture

Design Team: Estudio Bulla

Collaborators: Mariela Rotryng, Emiliano Salvadeo

Consulting>Agronomy: Héctor Svartz, Eduardo Haene

Consulting>Urban Trees: Carlos Anaya

Consulting>Continental Aquatic: Juan José Neiff

Client: Consultatio

Country: Argentina

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Puertos is a city of two thousand five hundred hectares located within the Escobar party in the Province of Buenos Aires. As part of an extensive work process, Bulla has developed there an active, environmental, and cultural suburban landscape project, a pragmatic laboratory on how to rethink the atmospheric life in harmony with people and ecology. Within this new urbanity, a new cultural milestone emerges: the new Malba Puertos, a suburban public museum that has six exhibition rooms: three indoors and three outdoor galleries designed by Bulla, aimed at creating a pathway within a grove of planted alders.