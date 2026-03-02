Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Malba Forest / Estudio Bulla

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Landscape Architecture
Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Bulla
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  615
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fernando Schapochnik
  • Lead Architects: Ana García Ricci, Lucía Ardissone, Ignacio Fleurquin, Griselda Balian, Gerardo Raffo, Felicitas Argibay Tomé, Gimena Tarzia, Francisco García Legassa, Juan Ignacio González Santamaría, Ayelén Pérez Unzaga
Malba Forest / Estudio Bulla - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Schapochnik

Text description provided by the architects. Puertos is a city of two thousand five hundred hectares located within the Escobar party in the Province of Buenos Aires. As part of an extensive work process, Bulla has developed there an active, environmental, and cultural suburban landscape project, a pragmatic laboratory on how to rethink the atmospheric life in harmony with people and ecology. Within this new urbanity, a new cultural milestone emerges: the new Malba Puertos, a suburban public museum that has six exhibition rooms: three indoors and three outdoor galleries designed by Bulla, aimed at creating a pathway within a grove of planted alders.

Estudio Bulla
