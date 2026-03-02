Malba Forest / Estudio Bulla

-
Architects: Estudio Bulla
- Area: 615 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Fernando Schapochnik
-
Lead Architects: Ana García Ricci, Lucía Ardissone, Ignacio Fleurquin, Griselda Balian, Gerardo Raffo, Felicitas Argibay Tomé, Gimena Tarzia, Francisco García Legassa, Juan Ignacio González Santamaría, Ayelén Pérez Unzaga
- Category: Landscape Architecture
- Design Team: Estudio Bulla
- Collaborators: Mariela Rotryng, Emiliano Salvadeo
- Consulting>Agronomy: Héctor Svartz, Eduardo Haene
- Consulting>Urban Trees: Carlos Anaya
- Consulting>Continental Aquatic: Juan José Neiff
- Client: Consultatio
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. Puertos is a city of two thousand five hundred hectares located within the Escobar party in the Province of Buenos Aires. As part of an extensive work process, Bulla has developed there an active, environmental, and cultural suburban landscape project, a pragmatic laboratory on how to rethink the atmospheric life in harmony with people and ecology. Within this new urbanity, a new cultural milestone emerges: the new Malba Puertos, a suburban public museum that has six exhibition rooms: three indoors and three outdoor galleries designed by Bulla, aimed at creating a pathway within a grove of planted alders.