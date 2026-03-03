Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Desert Rock Resort / Oppenheim Architecture

Desert Rock Resort / Oppenheim Architecture

Save

Desert Rock Resort / Oppenheim Architecture - Image 2 of 21Desert Rock Resort / Oppenheim Architecture - Exterior PhotographyDesert Rock Resort / Oppenheim Architecture - Interior Photography, Living RoomDesert Rock Resort / Oppenheim Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BedDesert Rock Resort / Oppenheim Architecture - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hotels
Saudi Arabia
  • Category: Hotels
  • Founding Principal: Chad Oppenheim
  • Project Director: Timothy Archambault
  • Studio Leader: Kevin McMorris, Kevin Heidorn, Reynolds Diaz Jr
  • Interior Design Director: Katherine Bedwell
  • Director Of Design: Alex Lozano
  • Senior Designer: Jacobus Bruyning
  • Senior Architect: Marcel Montoya
  • Project Architect: Marie-Pierre Pare, Patrick Reuter
  • Designer: Ana Calderon, Olivier Montfort, Naaly Pierre
  • Client: Red Sea Global
  • Management Company: Red Sea Global
  • Country: Saudi Arabia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Desert Rock Resort / Oppenheim Architecture - Image 2 of 21
© John Athimaritis, Courtesy of Red Sea Global

Carved into the Hejaz Mountains, Desert Rock Blends Architecture with Nature, Setting a New Standard for Immersive Travel

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Oppenheim Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsSaudi Arabia
Cite: "Desert Rock Resort / Oppenheim Architecture" 03 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039155/desert-rock-resort-oppenheim-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags