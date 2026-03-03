Desert Rock Resort / Oppenheim Architecture

-
Architects: Oppenheim Architecture
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:John Athimaritis, Courtesy of Red Sea Global
-
Architectural Designer: Andrea Perelli
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Hotels
- Founding Principal: Chad Oppenheim
- Project Director: Timothy Archambault
- Studio Leader: Kevin McMorris, Kevin Heidorn, Reynolds Diaz Jr
- Interior Design Director: Katherine Bedwell
- Director Of Design: Alex Lozano
- Senior Designer: Jacobus Bruyning
- Senior Architect: Marcel Montoya
- Project Architect: Marie-Pierre Pare, Patrick Reuter
- Designer: Ana Calderon, Olivier Montfort, Naaly Pierre
- Client: Red Sea Global
- Management Company: Red Sea Global
- Country: Saudi Arabia
Carved into the Hejaz Mountains, Desert Rock Blends Architecture with Nature, Setting a New Standard for Immersive Travel