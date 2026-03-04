Gaughar Animal Husbandry / Compartment S4

+ 25

Category: Industrial Architecture, Barn, Educational Architecture

Architects: Monik Shah, Krishna Parikh, Prashik Chaudhari, Vedanti Agarwal, Kishan Shah, Nishita Parmar, Aman Amin, Manuni Patel, Anuya barde, Atharva janjirkar

Client: Somaiya Foundation

City: Dahanu

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Set within a 350-acre fruit orchard in Dahanu, Maharashtra, the 'Gaughar' occupies nearly 14 acres of a larger rural campus that includes a tribal school for 600 children and a skill development centre. More than an isolated structure, the gaushala forms part of a living landscape, one shaped by agriculture, learning, and care. Conceived as a complete reimagining of an existing cow shelter, the project reflects a shift in how spaces for animals are imagined: not as back-of-house infrastructure, but as environments that directly influence health, behaviour, and dignity.