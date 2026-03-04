Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Gaughar Animal Husbandry / Compartment S4

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Industrial Architecture, Barn, Educational Architecture
Dahanu, India
  • Architects: Monik Shah, Krishna Parikh, Prashik Chaudhari, Vedanti Agarwal, Kishan Shah, Nishita Parmar, Aman Amin, Manuni Patel, Anuya barde, Atharva janjirkar
  • Client: Somaiya Foundation
  • City: Dahanu
  • Country: India
© The Space Tracing Company

Text description provided by the architects. Set within a 350-acre fruit orchard in Dahanu, Maharashtra, the 'Gaughar' occupies nearly 14 acres of a larger rural campus that includes a tribal school for 600 children and a skill development centre. More than an isolated structure, the gaushala forms part of a living landscape, one shaped by agriculture, learning, and care. Conceived as a complete reimagining of an existing cow shelter, the project reflects a shift in how spaces for animals are imagined: not as back-of-house infrastructure, but as environments that directly influence health, behaviour, and dignity.

Compartment S4
SteelStoneBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureBarnEducational ArchitectureIndia

