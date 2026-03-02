Wave Cube / Scenic Architecture Office

+ 45

Category: Theme Parks, Cultural Center

Design Principal: Zhu Xiaofeng

Structural Principal: Zhang Zhun

Scenic Architecture Office Project Manager: Li Qitong

Scenic Architecture Office Design Team: Zhang Xuan, Song Yixuan, Chen Xuanxiang, Su Kaiqiang, Sun Jianong, Zhu Xiaoye, Geng Yutong, Hu Siyuan, Shen Ziwei, Zhang Chi

Scenic Architecture Office Interns: Hu Chenghai, Chen Xi, Xu Youlu, Sun Yihan, Li Jing

Tjad Architectural Team: Huang Jianming, Nie Fei, Gao Yun

Tjad ‌Structural Team: Zhang Jinxiao

‌Tjad Hvac Team: Li Weijiang

Tjad ‌Plumbing Team: Zhao Shiguang

Tjad ‌Electrical Team: Xu Chaoqun

Tjad Lighting Team: Yang Xiu

And Office Structural Consultant: Cai Yanming, Pan Jun

Operations And Interior Planning: Shanghai Fengyuzhu Culture Technology Co., Ltd.

Client: Shanghai Fengxian New City Construction and Development Co., Ltd.

Local Design Institute: Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co. Ltd

City: Shanghai

Country: China

Wave Imaginary — Whether in literature or science, waves are both ubiquitous and mysterious. In the everyday environment of Earth, only a few visible continuous media generate observable waves, such as water waves, while experiences at the human scale are even rarer, with surfers being among the few who can enter the interior of ocean waves. As a man-made structure, architecture is formed through static systems that create fixed spaces to meet human needs for activities and rest within flat surfaces. Consequently, it is challenging to draw direct comparisons with dynamic systems like waves. Only fixed locations such as skateboarding pools provide an experience of dynamic undulation. In recent works by Scenic Architecture Office, the focus has consistently been on three directions: "courtyard settlement," "extension of homes," and "free cell." Among these, "free cell" explore new architectural forms through the integration of technology and spatial experience. The continuous undulation of mountains and waters, the traditional clustering of architectural rooftops, the reproduction of cells, and the transmission of information all share a morphological connection to waves. We have been continuously thinking whether the morphology of waves could offer further insights for the future of architecture. The "Wave Cube" project by Jin Hai Lake has provided us with a rare opportunity for exploration.