Educational Ensemble Jean Mentelin / feld72 + Agence MW

+ 11

Category: Educational Architecture

Design Team: feld72 Architekten

Architecture Offices: MW Architectes

Landscape Architecture: Atelier Roberta

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: M.H. Ingénierie & Ingénierie Bois

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: M.H. Ingénierie

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Lollier Ingénierie

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Ingemansson

City: Strasbourg

Country: France

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The site is situated between an industrial area to the east and a nature park to the west.