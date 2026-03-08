Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. France
  5. Sporting Vichy / Comte & Vollenweider

Sporting Vichy / Comte & Vollenweider

Save

Sporting Vichy / Comte & Vollenweider - Exterior PhotographySporting Vichy / Comte & Vollenweider - Exterior PhotographySporting Vichy / Comte & Vollenweider - Image 4 of 16Sporting Vichy / Comte & Vollenweider - Exterior PhotographySporting Vichy / Comte & Vollenweider - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Sports Architecture
Bellerive-sur-Allier, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sporting Vichy / Comte & Vollenweider - Exterior Photography
© Takuji Shimmura

Text description provided by the architects. The project faces the historic site of the Vichy parks. It is part of an ambitious project to reclaim the water body, which began with the renovation of the right bank of Lake Allier in 2014 and the left bank in 2019. Now that these two renovations are complete, we have the opportunity to contribute to the vitality of these banks through the Sporting renovation project.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Comte & Vollenweider
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureFrance
Cite: "Sporting Vichy / Comte & Vollenweider" 08 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039105/sporting-vichy-comte-and-vollenweider> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags