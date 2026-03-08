Sporting Vichy / Comte & Vollenweider

+ 11

Category: Sports Architecture

Office Lead Architects: Stéphane Vollenweider

Design Team: Comte & Vollenweider

Architecture Offices: Florent Doux

Landscape Architecture: Marco Rossi Paysagiste

City: Bellerive-sur-Allier

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. The project faces the historic site of the Vichy parks. It is part of an ambitious project to reclaim the water body, which began with the renovation of the right bank of Lake Allier in 2014 and the left bank in 2019. Now that these two renovations are complete, we have the opportunity to contribute to the vitality of these banks through the Sporting renovation project.