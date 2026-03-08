Sporting Vichy / Comte & Vollenweider

•
Bellerive-sur-Allier, France
Architects: Comte & Vollenweider
- Area: 4974 m²
- Year: 2026
Photographs:Takuji Shimmura
- Category: Sports Architecture
- Office Lead Architects: Stéphane Vollenweider
- Design Team: Comte & Vollenweider
- Architecture Offices: Florent Doux
- Landscape Architecture: Marco Rossi Paysagiste
- City: Bellerive-sur-Allier
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The project faces the historic site of the Vichy parks. It is part of an ambitious project to reclaim the water body, which began with the renovation of the right bank of Lake Allier in 2014 and the left bank in 2019. Now that these two renovations are complete, we have the opportunity to contribute to the vitality of these banks through the Sporting renovation project.