Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interior Design
  4. Romania
  5. Rather Two Apartment / OMAMBO

Rather Two Apartment / OMAMBO

Save

Rather Two Apartment / OMAMBO - Image 2 of 29Rather Two Apartment / OMAMBO - Interior Photography, Wood, Sofa, Table, LightingRather Two Apartment / OMAMBO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Lighting, ChairRather Two Apartment / OMAMBO - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairRather Two Apartment / OMAMBO - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Interior Design
București, Romania
  • Architects: OMAMBO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Clement Vayssieres, OMAMBO | Kelvin Silva
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Genuin, Muuto, Poemboem, ZigZagZurich, Zonda
  • Category: Interior Design
  • Lead Team: Anca Lungu, Kelvin Silva
  • Design Team: OMAMBO
  • General Contractor: Tudor Migia
  • City: București
  • Country: Romania
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rather Two Apartment / OMAMBO - Image 2 of 29
© Clement Vayssieres

Text description provided by the architects. Rather Two, an intimate 80-square-meter apartment in Bucharest, is a home shaped as much by emotion and memory as by design. Realized by architects Anca and Kelvin, the project emerges from a reflection on two distinct yet equally influential cultures: Anca's Romanian heritage, rooted in symbolism and lush landscapes, and Kelvin's Angolan origins, shaped by rituals and earthy terrains. These cultural narratives became the guiding path for the apartment's color palette, materiality, and spatial choreography.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
OMAMBO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRomania
Cite: "Rather Two Apartment / OMAMBO" 28 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039102/rather-two-apartment> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags