Rather Two Apartment / OMAMBO

Category: Interior Design

Lead Team: Anca Lungu, Kelvin Silva

Design Team: OMAMBO

General Contractor: Tudor Migia

City: București

Country: Romania

Text description provided by the architects. Rather Two, an intimate 80-square-meter apartment in Bucharest, is a home shaped as much by emotion and memory as by design. Realized by architects Anca and Kelvin, the project emerges from a reflection on two distinct yet equally influential cultures: Anca's Romanian heritage, rooted in symbolism and lush landscapes, and Kelvin's Angolan origins, shaped by rituals and earthy terrains. These cultural narratives became the guiding path for the apartment's color palette, materiality, and spatial choreography.