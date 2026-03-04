Dala Restaurant / Znamy się

-
Architects: Znamy się
- Area: 145 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Migdal Studio
-
Manufacturers: CE.SI. Ceramica, CHORS, Migaloo Home, Paged, VogueCeramics
- Category: Restaurant
- Lead Team: Wojtek Nowak, Bogna Kawa-Nowak
- City: Kraków
- Country: Poland
Text description provided by the architects. In Kraków's Kazimierz district, we designed a restaurant that transports guests into the atmosphere of Sweden. Its name, Dala, refers to the traditional wooden horse, dalahäst, which for centuries has been given during celebrations as a symbol of happiness and festivity. Just like the horse, the restaurant is meant to live by the rhythm of celebration, from everyday fika, through the summer festival of Midsommar, to evening gatherings in the spirit of mingel. The project was created for the founders of Kaffe Bageri Stockholm, who decided to move beyond the café formula and create a place where Swedish traditions could be experienced in a fuller and more atmospheric way.