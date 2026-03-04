Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Dala Restaurant / Znamy się

Dala Restaurant / Znamy się

Dala Restaurant / Znamy się - Exterior Photography, DoorDala Restaurant / Znamy się - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairDala Restaurant / Znamy się - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairDala Restaurant / Znamy się - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairDala Restaurant / Znamy się - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Restaurant
Kraków, Poland
  • Architects: Znamy się
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  145
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Migdal Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CE.SI. Ceramica, CHORS, Migaloo Home, Paged, VogueCeramics
  • Category: Restaurant
  • Lead Team: Wojtek Nowak, Bogna Kawa-Nowak
  • City: Kraków
  • Country: Poland
Dala Restaurant / Znamy się - Exterior Photography, Door
© Migdal Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In Kraków's Kazimierz district, we designed a restaurant that transports guests into the atmosphere of Sweden. Its name, Dala, refers to the traditional wooden horse, dalahäst, which for centuries has been given during celebrations as a symbol of happiness and festivity. Just like the horse, the restaurant is meant to live by the rhythm of celebration, from everyday fika, through the summer festival of Midsommar, to evening gatherings in the spirit of mingel. The project was created for the founders of Kaffe Bageri Stockholm, who decided to move beyond the café formula and create a place where Swedish traditions could be experienced in a fuller and more atmospheric way.

About this office
Znamy się
Material

Fabric

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantPoland

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Dala Restaurant / Znamy się" 04 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039096/dala-restaurant-znamy-sie> ISSN 0719-8884

