Dala Restaurant / Znamy się

Restaurant • Kraków, Poland Architects: Znamy się

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 145 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Migdal Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: CE.SI. Ceramica , CHORS , Migaloo Home , Paged , VogueCeramics

Category: Restaurant

Lead Team: Wojtek Nowak, Bogna Kawa-Nowak

City: Kraków

Country: Poland

Text description provided by the architects. In Kraków's Kazimierz district, we designed a restaurant that transports guests into the atmosphere of Sweden. Its name, Dala, refers to the traditional wooden horse, dalahäst, which for centuries has been given during celebrations as a symbol of happiness and festivity. Just like the horse, the restaurant is meant to live by the rhythm of celebration, from everyday fika, through the summer festival of Midsommar, to evening gatherings in the spirit of mingel. The project was created for the founders of Kaffe Bageri Stockholm, who decided to move beyond the café formula and create a place where Swedish traditions could be experienced in a fuller and more atmospheric way.