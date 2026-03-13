Kindergarten and Nursery Rosslauf / feld72

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Kindergarten • Brixen, Italy Architects: feld72

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1310 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Hertha Hurnaus

Category: Kindergarten

Design Team: feld72 Architekten

Landscape Architecture: Christian Sölva

General Contractor: Union Bau

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Baubüro

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pfeifer Partners

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Energytech

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Archiviva

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Archacustica

City: Brixen

Country: Italy

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Text description provided by the architects. The rectangular building opens up generously to the south. Direct access to the outdoor area of the common and group rooms enables the children to actively and passively engage with nature.