Kindergarten and Nursery Rosslauf / feld72

•
Brixen, Italy
-
Architects: feld72
- Area: 1310 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Hertha Hurnaus
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Kindergarten
- Design Team: feld72 Architekten
- Landscape Architecture: Christian Sölva
- General Contractor: Union Bau
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Baubüro
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pfeifer Partners
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Energytech
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Archiviva
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Archacustica
- City: Brixen
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. The rectangular building opens up generously to the south. Direct access to the outdoor area of the common and group rooms enables the children to actively and passively engage with nature.