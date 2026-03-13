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Kindergarten and Nursery Rosslauf / feld72

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Kindergarten and Nursery Rosslauf / feld72 - Exterior PhotographyKindergarten and Nursery Rosslauf / feld72 - Interior PhotographyKindergarten and Nursery Rosslauf / feld72 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, ChairKindergarten and Nursery Rosslauf / feld72 - Exterior Photography, ConcreteKindergarten and Nursery Rosslauf / feld72 - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Kindergarten
Brixen, Italy
  • Architects: feld72
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1310
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hertha Hurnaus
  • Category: Kindergarten
  • Design Team: feld72 Architekten
  • Landscape Architecture: Christian Sölva
  • General Contractor: Union Bau
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Baubüro
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pfeifer Partners
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Energytech
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Archiviva
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Archacustica
  • City: Brixen
  • Country: Italy
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Kindergarten and Nursery Rosslauf / feld72 - Exterior Photography
© Hertha Hurnaus

Text description provided by the architects. The rectangular building opens up generously to the south. Direct access to the outdoor area of the common and group rooms enables the children to actively and passively engage with nature.

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feld72
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WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenItaly

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Cite: "Kindergarten and Nursery Rosslauf / feld72" 13 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039094/kindergarten-and-nursery-rosslauf-feld72> ISSN 0719-8884

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