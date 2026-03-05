Marie-José Pérec Sports Complex / ANMA

•
Colombes, France
-
Architects: ANMA
- Area: 5100 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:11h45 - Florent Michel
- Category: Sports Architecture
- Design Team: ANMA Architectes Urbanistes Paysagistes
- City: Colombes
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Benefiting from a generous forecourt oriented toward Boulevard Valmy, easily accessible from the city center to the south and from the Columbus block north of the A86, the new sports complex acts as a programmatic hinge, reconnecting two districts of Colombes.