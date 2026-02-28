School Complex Simone Veil / Leibar Seigneurin Architectes

-
Architects: Leibar Seigneurin Architectes
- Area: 4255 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Pierre Leibar
-
Manufacturers: Forbo Flooring Systems, Aluminium de Bretagne, CMB, COMEC, Lignalpes, Monnet Sève, SSAB
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The Simone Veil School Group in Vertou is a new educational facility bringing together two schools within a single, unified structure: an eight-class kindergarten at ground level and a twelve-class elementary school above. The project emerges from a strong dialogue with the site and from a clear ambition to create a reassuring, generous learning environment.