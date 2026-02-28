Submit a Project Advertise
School Complex Simone Veil / Leibar Seigneurin Architectes

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Schools
Vertou, France
  • Architects: Leibar Seigneurin Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4255
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pierre Leibar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Forbo Flooring Systems, Aluminium de Bretagne, CMB, COMEC, Lignalpes, Monnet Sève, SSAB
  • Category: Schools
  • Design Team: Leibar Seigneurin Architectes
  • Landscape Architecture: A+R Paysages
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Itac
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: INGEROP, BEGC
  • Project Management: LOGABAT
  • City: Vertou
  • Country: France
School Complex Simone Veil / Leibar Seigneurin Architectes - Exterior Photography
© Pierre Leibar

Text description provided by the architects. The Simone Veil School Group in Vertou is a new educational facility bringing together two schools within a single, unified structure: an eight-class kindergarten at ground level and a twelve-class elementary school above. The project emerges from a strong dialogue with the site and from a clear ambition to create a reassuring, generous learning environment.

About this office
Leibar Seigneurin Architectes
Office

Cite: "School Complex Simone Veil / Leibar Seigneurin Architectes" 28 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039088/school-complex-simone-veil-leibar-seigneurin-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

