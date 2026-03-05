Submit a Project Advertise
Blu Pizzeria / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
Blu Pizzeria / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood
Blu Pizzeria / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Wood
Blu Pizzeria / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Interiors
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: Kidz Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  338
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Oculis Project
Save this picture!
Blu Pizzeria / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Oculis Project

Text description provided by the architects. The Blu Pizzeria project was developed by KIDZ for a long-term client with whom the studio has collaborated on several projects. The client's vision consistently draws inspiration from natural elements, and in this case, KIDZ created Blu Mare — a concept rooted in the dialogue between water and sand, exploring the interplay of wet and dry and the balance that emerges between them.

