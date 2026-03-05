Blu Pizzeria / Kidz Studio

+ 10

Category: Hospitality Interiors

Design Team: Ruben Movsisian, Artem Lebedev, Marko Mirkovic, Tatiana Kurochkina

Office Lead Architects: Egor Bogomolov

City: Abu Dhabi

Country: United Arab Emirates

Text description provided by the architects. The Blu Pizzeria project was developed by KIDZ for a long-term client with whom the studio has collaborated on several projects. The client's vision consistently draws inspiration from natural elements, and in this case, KIDZ created Blu Mare — a concept rooted in the dialogue between water and sand, exploring the interplay of wet and dry and the balance that emerges between them.