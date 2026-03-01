New Government Quarter Oslo / Nordic Office of Architecture

+ 15

Category: Public Space, Government, Sustainability

Architects / Sub Contractor To Nordic: Haptic Architects

Interior Architects / Sub Contractor To Nordic: Scenario

Interior Architects / Sub Contractor To Nordic: I-d. Interiørarkitektur & design

Client: Statsbygg (the Norwegian government's building commissioner, property manager and developer)

Completion Date: Phase 1 (Høyblokka, A-block, D-block and key public spaces) completed February 2026 Phase 2 (C-block, G-block) is set to begin in 2026 and is planned to be completed by 2030 The timing and detailed scope for Phase 3 (B-block, E-block) remain subject to parliamentary decision

Owner: Ministry of Digitalisation and Public Administration (DFD), Norway

Design Consortium With: NORDIC Office of Architecture, COWI, Rambøll, Aas‑Jakobsen, Asplan Viak

Security: COWI, Rambøll AS, Aas-Jakobsen, Asplan Viak

Heritage: NIKU, Scenario, Per Rasmussen

Public Art: KORO

City: Sentrum

Country: Norway

First phase of Norway's New Government Quarter in Oslo completes on the site of the 22 July terrorist attacks. The masterplan by Nordic Office of Architecture includes new routes and public spaces that reconnect the New Government Quarter with Oslo's historic center. The scheme brings government ministries together in an open yet secure civic landscape. Local materials and crafts are used across the new and refurbished buildings. On the site of the 22 July 2011 terrorist attack, which traumatized Norway, the first phase of the New Government Quarter (Regjeringskvartalet) in central Oslo is now complete. Nordic Office of Architecture led the architecture team, with Haptic Architects, Scenario, and i-d. Interiørarkitektur & Design, to deliver a 'design for democracy' that reopens the heart of Norway's political center, creating a new model for bringing government ministries together in an open yet secure civic landscape. The Prime Minister of Norway, government officials and staff will move into the quarters, consolidating almost all Norwegian ministries in a single, flexible campus for approximately 4,100 employees.