World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. France
  5. Voltaire College / NM2A

Voltaire College / NM2A

Voltaire College / NM2A - Exterior Photography, Concrete

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Schools
Remoulins, France
  • Architects: NM2A
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5586
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:NM2A
  • Lead Architects: NM2A
  • Category: Schools
  • Lead Team: Christophe Ramonatxo
  • Design Team: Clement Talagrand
  • Technical Team: Alice Donadieu
  • Architecture Offices: AMG Architectes
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: ADRET
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: BPTEC
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CALDER
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: RELIEF GE
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: ARFACTO
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: ADRET
  • City: Remoulins
  • Country: France
Voltaire College / NM2A - Exterior Photography
© NM2A

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Remoulins, near the Pont du Gard, Voltaire Middle School proposes a contextual and frugal architecture in which environmental, hydraulic, and educational constraints become the driving forces of the project rather than obstacles to overcome.

Educational Architecture
