Voltaire College / NM2A

- Category: Schools
- Lead Team: Christophe Ramonatxo
- Design Team: Clement Talagrand
- Technical Team: Alice Donadieu
- Architecture Offices: AMG Architectes
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: ADRET
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: BPTEC
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CALDER
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: RELIEF GE
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: ARFACTO
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: ADRET
- City: Remoulins
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Remoulins, near the Pont du Gard, Voltaire Middle School proposes a contextual and frugal architecture in which environmental, hydraulic, and educational constraints become the driving forces of the project rather than obstacles to overcome.