World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Community Center
  China
  Village Cinema / Atelier Guo

Village Cinema / Atelier Guo

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Community Center, Adaptive Reuse
Huangshan, China
  • Architects: Atelier Guo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  323
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Qingshan Wu
  • Lead Architects: Liaohui Guo
  • Clients: Village Cinema Temporary Party Branch, Nanping Village Committee
  • Project Architects: Min Wu, Bang Zhang , Wenkai Wang
  • Site Architects: Wenkai Wang
  • City: Huangshan
  • Country: China
Village Cinema / Atelier Guo - Image 5 of 46
© Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. This project responds to Nanping Village's unique cultural identity centered on "image" (photography and film), transforming the Cheng Family Ancestral Hall into a hybrid public space that integrates villagers' leisure activities, cultural events, and a public library. The design strictly adheres to heritage conservation requirements, introducing new functions to meet diverse needs without altering the ancestral hall's main structure.

Atelier Guo
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseChina

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Village Cinema / Atelier Guo" 03 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039021/village-cinema-atelier-guo> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Qingshan Wu

影像南屏 / 郭廖辉工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

