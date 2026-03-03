Village Cinema / Atelier Guo

+ 41

Category: Community Center, Adaptive Reuse

Clients: Village Cinema Temporary Party Branch, Nanping Village Committee

Project Architects: Min Wu, Bang Zhang , Wenkai Wang

Site Architects: Wenkai Wang

City: Huangshan

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. This project responds to Nanping Village's unique cultural identity centered on "image" (photography and film), transforming the Cheng Family Ancestral Hall into a hybrid public space that integrates villagers' leisure activities, cultural events, and a public library. The design strictly adheres to heritage conservation requirements, introducing new functions to meet diverse needs without altering the ancestral hall's main structure.