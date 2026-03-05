Submit a Project Advertise
Kingdee Cloud Tower / HENN Architekten

Kingdee Cloud Tower / HENN Architekten - Exterior Photography, CityscapeKingdee Cloud Tower / HENN Architekten - Exterior PhotographyKingdee Cloud Tower / HENN Architekten - Exterior Photography, GardenKingdee Cloud Tower / HENN Architekten - Exterior Photography, CityscapeKingdee Cloud Tower / HENN Architekten - More Images+ 14

Skyscrapers
Shen Zhen Shi, China
  • Design Team: Giovanni Betti, Denise Gellinger, Thomas Grabner, Yuanhao Li, Janine Parvis, Georg Pichler, Yaxi Yang, Wanyi Zhang
  • Office Lead Architects: Hans Funk, Yuchen Wang, Sha Liao
  • Project Management: Shenzhen Capol International & Associates
  • Interior Design: Gensler
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: PAG Façade Systems
  • Landscape Architecture: ACLA
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: RDI
  • General Contractor: CSCEC
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: China Fangda Group
  • City: Shen Zhen Shi
  • Country: China
Kingdee Cloud Tower / HENN Architekten - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Tian Fangfang

Text description provided by the architects. The Cloud Tower completes the existing Kingdee software park in Shenzhen's Nanshan neighborhood, which is an emerging tech district. Located on the edge of a green strip, the 211-meter-high tower provides space for offices, conferences, and a restaurant for Kingdee, a leading provider of enterprise management cloud services globally.

About this office
HENN Architekten
Office

Material

Glass

