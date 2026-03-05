Kingdee Cloud Tower / HENN Architekten

•
Shen Zhen Shi, China
-
Architects: HENN Architekten
- Area: 98800 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Tian Fangfang
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Skyscrapers
- Design Team: Giovanni Betti, Denise Gellinger, Thomas Grabner, Yuanhao Li, Janine Parvis, Georg Pichler, Yaxi Yang, Wanyi Zhang
- Office Lead Architects: Hans Funk, Yuchen Wang, Sha Liao
- Project Management: Shenzhen Capol International & Associates
- Interior Design: Gensler
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: PAG Façade Systems
- Landscape Architecture: ACLA
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: RDI
- General Contractor: CSCEC
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: China Fangda Group
- City: Shen Zhen Shi
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The Cloud Tower completes the existing Kingdee software park in Shenzhen's Nanshan neighborhood, which is an emerging tech district. Located on the edge of a green strip, the 211-meter-high tower provides space for offices, conferences, and a restaurant for Kingdee, a leading provider of enterprise management cloud services globally.