Kingdee Cloud Tower / HENN Architekten

+ 14

Category: Skyscrapers

Design Team: Giovanni Betti, Denise Gellinger, Thomas Grabner, Yuanhao Li, Janine Parvis, Georg Pichler, Yaxi Yang, Wanyi Zhang

Office Lead Architects: Hans Funk, Yuchen Wang, Sha Liao

Project Management: Shenzhen Capol International & Associates

Interior Design: Gensler

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: PAG Façade Systems

Landscape Architecture: ACLA

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: RDI

General Contractor: CSCEC

Engineering & Consulting > Other: China Fangda Group

City: Shen Zhen Shi

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Cloud Tower completes the existing Kingdee software park in Shenzhen's Nanshan neighborhood, which is an emerging tech district. Located on the edge of a green strip, the 211-meter-high tower provides space for offices, conferences, and a restaurant for Kingdee, a leading provider of enterprise management cloud services globally.