Art Center / FELT architecture & design + Oskar architecten

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Architects: FELT architecture & design, Oskar architecten
- Area: 7688 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Stijn Bollaert
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Educational Architecture
- Lead Team: Lucas Van Remoortel
- Office Lead Architects: Karel Verstraeten, Jasper Stevens
- Design Team: FELT architecture & design, Oskar architecten
- Architecture Offices: Oskar architecten
- City: Asse
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. The Arts Campus 'Kunst-As' anchors a growing cluster of cultural institutions in the centre of Asse. Its L-shape frames the protected chapel and completes the city block. On the outer corner, a small setback creates a forecourt that marks the public entrance and connects the street with the revived cloister garden.