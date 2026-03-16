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Art Center / FELT architecture & design + Oskar architecten

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Art Center / FELT architecture & design + Oskar architecten - Exterior Photography, ConcreteArt Center / FELT architecture & design + Oskar architecten - Interior Photography, Facade, Glass, ConcreteArt Center / FELT architecture & design + Oskar architecten - Interior Photography, StairsArt Center / FELT architecture & design + Oskar architecten - Interior Photography, Table, ChairArt Center / FELT architecture & design + Oskar architecten - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Educational Architecture
Asse, Belgium
  • Lead Team: Lucas Van Remoortel
  • Office Lead Architects: Karel Verstraeten, Jasper Stevens
  • Design Team: FELT architecture & design, Oskar architecten
  • Architecture Offices: Oskar architecten
  • City: Asse
  • Country: Belgium
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Art Center / FELT architecture & design + Oskar architecten - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. The Arts Campus 'Kunst-As' anchors a growing cluster of cultural institutions in the centre of Asse. Its L-shape frames the protected chapel and completes the city block. On the outer corner, a small setback creates a forecourt that marks the public entrance and connects the street with the revived cloister garden.

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Cite: "Art Center / FELT architecture & design + Oskar architecten" 16 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039014/art-center-felt-architecture-and-design-plus-oskar-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

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