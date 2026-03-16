Art Center / FELT architecture & design + Oskar architecten

+ 16

Category: Cultural Architecture, Educational Architecture

Lead Team: Lucas Van Remoortel

Office Lead Architects: Karel Verstraeten, Jasper Stevens

Design Team: FELT architecture & design, Oskar architecten

Architecture Offices: Oskar architecten

City: Asse

Country: Belgium

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Arts Campus 'Kunst-As' anchors a growing cluster of cultural institutions in the centre of Asse. Its L-shape frames the protected chapel and completes the city block. On the outer corner, a small setback creates a forecourt that marks the public entrance and connects the street with the revived cloister garden.