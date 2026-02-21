Residence in Pinheiros / 23 SUL

•
São Paulo, Brazil
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Leonardo Klis, Lucas Menezes, Julia Bruckman, Laura Castellari, Mariana Angeli
- General Construction: Renato Cerati, Jarbas Brito
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Rafael Farina
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed for a young filmmaker who sought spacious areas without sacrificing privacy and with a controlled budget. Located on a charming and tiny street in the Pinheiros neighborhood, the building was conceived as an exercise in spatial utilization and cost reduction. Within a narrow lot, measuring 5m in width and 25m in depth, a comfortable and spacious house was developed.