Residence in Pinheiros / 23 SUL

Residence in Pinheiros / 23 SUL - Exterior Photography, Courtyard

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: 23 SUL
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  118
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Kok
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Futon Company, Ladrilar, Lagonegro Marmoraria
  • Lead Architects: Gabriel Manzi, Ivo Magaldi, Luis Pompeo, Luiz Florence, Moreno Zaidan Garcia, Tiago Oakley
Residence in Pinheiros / 23 SUL - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed for a young filmmaker who sought spacious areas without sacrificing privacy and with a controlled budget. Located on a charming and tiny street in the Pinheiros neighborhood, the building was conceived as an exercise in spatial utilization and cost reduction. Within a narrow lot, measuring 5m in width and 25m in depth, a comfortable and spacious house was developed.

Cite: "Residence in Pinheiros / 23 SUL" [Residência em Pinheiros / 23 SUL] 21 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038947/residence-in-pinheiros-23-sul> ISSN 0719-8884

