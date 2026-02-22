Tokyo Toy Museum Seoul / maumstudio

•
Gangdong-gu, South Korea
Architects: maumstudio
- Area: 413 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Ju Yeon Lee
Lead Architects: Lee Dalwoo
- Category: Educational Architecture, Commercial Architecture
- Design Team: Oh Eunhye, Yoon Yoojeong, Lim Youngjin, Lee Yoonji, Kim Eunjin, Kumiko Suzuki
- Concept Story: MAUM STUDIO (Lee Dalwoo)
- Space Direction & Furniture: MAUM STUDIO (Oh Eunhye)
- Space Assistance: MAUM STUDIO (Yoon Yoojeong)
- Key Visual And Illustration: MAUM STUDIO (Lee Dalwoo)
- Graphic: MAUM STUDIO (Lim Youngjin, Lee Yoonji)
- Motion: MAUM STUDIO (Kim Eunjin)
- Management: MAUM STUDIO (Kumiko Suzuki)
- Furniture And Fixtures Production: Moon Donghwan
- Client: Hyundai Department Store Art & Culture (Lee Haechan, Cho Sungjin)
- City: Gangdong-gu
- Country: South Korea
"The very first artwork we encounter in life is a toy." Maum Studio has created a play space filled entirely with wooden toys: Tokyo Toy Museum Seoul. Since its opening in 1984, the Tokyo Toy Museum has operated 14 branches across Japan, and now its story continues here in Seoul.