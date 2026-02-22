Submit a Project Advertise
  Tokyo Toy Museum Seoul / maumstudio

Tokyo Toy Museum Seoul / maumstudio

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Educational Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Gangdong-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: maumstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  413
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ju Yeon Lee
  • Lead Architects: Lee Dalwoo
  • Design Team: Oh Eunhye, Yoon Yoojeong, Lim Youngjin, Lee Yoonji, Kim Eunjin, Kumiko Suzuki
  • Concept Story: MAUM STUDIO (Lee Dalwoo)
  • Space Direction & Furniture: MAUM STUDIO (Oh Eunhye)
  • Space Assistance: MAUM STUDIO (Yoon Yoojeong)
  • Key Visual And Illustration: MAUM STUDIO (Lee Dalwoo)
  • Graphic: MAUM STUDIO (Lim Youngjin, Lee Yoonji)
  • Motion: MAUM STUDIO (Kim Eunjin)
  • Management: MAUM STUDIO (Kumiko Suzuki)
  • Furniture And Fixtures Production: Moon Donghwan
  • Client: Hyundai Department Store Art & Culture (Lee Haechan, Cho Sungjin)
  • City: Gangdong-gu
  • Country: South Korea
Tokyo Toy Museum Seoul / maumstudio
© Ju Yeon Lee

"The very first artwork we encounter in life is a toy." Maum Studio has created a play space filled entirely with wooden toys: Tokyo Toy Museum Seoul. Since its opening in 1984, the Tokyo Toy Museum has operated 14 branches across Japan, and now its story continues here in Seoul.

Project gallery

maumstudio
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureSouth Korea

