Tokyo Toy Museum Seoul / maumstudio

+ 17

Category: Educational Architecture, Commercial Architecture

Design Team: Oh Eunhye, Yoon Yoojeong, Lim Youngjin, Lee Yoonji, Kim Eunjin, Kumiko Suzuki

Concept Story: MAUM STUDIO (Lee Dalwoo)

Space Direction & Furniture: MAUM STUDIO (Oh Eunhye)

Space Assistance: MAUM STUDIO (Yoon Yoojeong)

Key Visual And Illustration: MAUM STUDIO (Lee Dalwoo)

Graphic: MAUM STUDIO (Lim Youngjin, Lee Yoonji)

Motion: MAUM STUDIO (Kim Eunjin)

Management: MAUM STUDIO (Kumiko Suzuki)

Furniture And Fixtures Production: Moon Donghwan

Client: Hyundai Department Store Art & Culture (Lee Haechan, Cho Sungjin)

City: Gangdong-gu

Country: South Korea

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

"The very first artwork we encounter in life is a toy." Maum Studio has created a play space filled entirely with wooden toys: Tokyo Toy Museum Seoul. Since its opening in 1984, the Tokyo Toy Museum has operated 14 branches across Japan, and now its story continues here in Seoul.