House of Dentist Couple / RCAB Studio

+ 18

Houses • Jakarta, Indonesia Architects: RCAB Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 414 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Ernest Theofilus

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Toto

Lead Architects: Ricky Cahyadi

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This is a private house in Jakarta, Indonesia, for a dentist couple with 2 kids. The site is a typical rectangular shape, with both sides and the rear of the house closed off from the neighboring houses, and no ventilation or sunlight can be expected from the side openings. The front façade faces neighboring houses. Despite these challenges, homeowners desire a home that feels open and lush with greenery.