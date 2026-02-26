House of Dentist Couple / RCAB Studio

-
Architects: RCAB Studio
- Area: 414 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Ernest Theofilus
-
Manufacturers: Toto
-
Lead Architects: Ricky Cahyadi
Text description provided by the architects. This is a private house in Jakarta, Indonesia, for a dentist couple with 2 kids. The site is a typical rectangular shape, with both sides and the rear of the house closed off from the neighboring houses, and no ventilation or sunlight can be expected from the side openings. The front façade faces neighboring houses. Despite these challenges, homeowners desire a home that feels open and lush with greenery.