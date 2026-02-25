The Crafts College / Dorte Mandrup

+ 45

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The new Crafts College in Herning, Denmark, is conceived as a living teaching tool, formed to inspire and nurture the community. Designed by Danish architecture studio Dorte Mandrup, the building celebrates the close connection between craftsmanship and architecture while responding to the decline in vocational training enrollment by offering a place where young craftspeople can thrive both personally, socially, and professionally. From the homes we inhabit to the schools, workplaces, and cultural institutions that frame our everyday life. Our built environment relies profoundly on skilled craftspeople. Yet in Denmark, as in many other countries, the value of craft professions has been increasingly overlooked, with vocational programs experiencing a marked decline in recent years. As part of a broader initiative to establish dedicated residences for apprentices, the Crafts College in Herning aims to restore pride and relevance to vocational education. It is designed to not only foster wellbeing and a sense of belonging among young craftspeople, but also to demonstrate – through form, materials, and construction – the cultural and societal significance of crafts.