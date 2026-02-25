Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Denmark
  5. The Crafts College / Dorte Mandrup

The Crafts College / Dorte Mandrup

Save

The Crafts College / Dorte Mandrup - Exterior PhotographyThe Crafts College / Dorte Mandrup - Exterior PhotographyThe Crafts College / Dorte Mandrup - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamThe Crafts College / Dorte Mandrup - Image 5 of 50The Crafts College / Dorte Mandrup - More Images+ 45

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Educational Architecture
Denmark
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Crafts College / Dorte Mandrup - Exterior Photography
© Adam Mørk

Text description provided by the architects. The new Crafts College in Herning, Denmark, is conceived as a living teaching tool, formed to inspire and nurture the community. Designed by Danish architecture studio Dorte Mandrup, the building celebrates the close connection between craftsmanship and architecture while responding to the decline in vocational training enrollment by offering a place where young craftspeople can thrive both personally, socially, and professionally. From the homes we inhabit to the schools, workplaces, and cultural institutions that frame our everyday life. Our built environment relies profoundly on skilled craftspeople. Yet in Denmark, as in many other countries, the value of craft professions has been increasingly overlooked, with vocational programs experiencing a marked decline in recent years. As part of a broader initiative to establish dedicated residences for apprentices, the Crafts College in Herning aims to restore pride and relevance to vocational education. It is designed to not only foster wellbeing and a sense of belonging among young craftspeople, but also to demonstrate – through form, materials, and construction – the cultural and societal significance of crafts.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Dorte Mandrup
Office

Materials

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureDenmark

Materials and Tags

WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureDenmark
Cite: "The Crafts College / Dorte Mandrup" 25 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038915/the-crafts-college-dorte-mandrup> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags