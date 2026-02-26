Submit a Project Advertise
Bite House / BIOMA

Houses
Balcarce, Argentina
  • Architects: BIOMA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Lead Architects: Felipe Carrizo, Tomás Randrup
  • Category: Houses
  • Technical Team: Leiza Grinberg
  • City: Balcarce
  • Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. On the outskirts of Balcarce, a mountain range is interrupted by a precise void: a sharp cut in the slope, a missing piece that becomes a signal. The house takes this "bite" as its starting point and organizes all its material around that absence. More than an isolated object, it is conceived as a device for viewing: a heavy roof that aligns with the silhouette of the mountain range and establishes, in the foreground, a new geometry from which to reinterpret the landscape.

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Bite House / BIOMA" [Casa del Mordisco / BIOMA] 26 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038890/bite-house-bioma> ISSN 0719-8884

