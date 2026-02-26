Bite House / BIOMA

+ 18

Category: Houses

Technical Team: Leiza Grinberg

City: Balcarce

Country: Argentina

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. On the outskirts of Balcarce, a mountain range is interrupted by a precise void: a sharp cut in the slope, a missing piece that becomes a signal. The house takes this "bite" as its starting point and organizes all its material around that absence. More than an isolated object, it is conceived as a device for viewing: a heavy roof that aligns with the silhouette of the mountain range and establishes, in the foreground, a new geometry from which to reinterpret the landscape.