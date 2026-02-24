IF Architecture Studio / IF Architecture

+ 14

Category: Offices Interiors

Contractor: SCR Construction & Heritage Works Melbourne

City: Collingwood

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. In Collingwood, the IF Architecture Studio acts as an incubator for design ideas, a multifunctional space that expresses its experimental process and philosophies. The practical requirements of the studio are embraced as opportunities to refine existing ideas, realise previously unrealised concepts, and explore a bold point of view through vibrant colour, dynamic forms, and inventive spatial divisions.