The Light and Black Workplace / MODO Designs

•
Ahmedabad, India
-
Architects: MODO Designs
- Area: 49500 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Umang Shah
-
Lead Architect: Ar. Arpan Shah
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Offices, Office Buildings
- City: Ahmedabad
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. The owners wanted to consolidate all the scattered offices at different places in the city into a singular corporate office where the ground level would have a showroom on the main roadside and a double-height entry from another road.