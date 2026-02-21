Submit a Project Advertise
Lefferts Manor House / Abruzzo Bodziak Architects

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Brooklyn, United States
  • Architects: Abruzzo Bodziak Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3323 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Eric Petschek, Pete Deevakul
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Duravit, &Tradition Flowerpot VP7, Andrew Neyer, Ann Sacks, Artemide, Bedrosians, Benjamin Moore, Element Lighting, Fisher Paykel, Frigidaire, GC, GE, Marvin, Minke Aire Roto, Naturali Stone, Pure Edge Cirrus Suspension D, SMC Stone International, Samsung, Sharp, Spot On Lighting
  • Structural Engineering: A Degree of Freedom
Lefferts Manor House / Abruzzo Bodziak Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Eric Petschek

Text description provided by the architects. The Lefferts Manor section of the Prospect Lefferts Gardens Historic District in Brooklyn is a remarkably well-preserved series of historic houses from the late 19th to early 20th-century: stately and large enough for families, the interiors can pose challenges to contemporary living, with outdated building systems, a lack of storage, and dark, divided spaces. New owners of a corner house—a couple with backgrounds in marketing and journalism, raising two children—came to ABA for something "clean, bright, natural, highly purposeful/functional, and kid-friendly." While the exterior of the building is protected by landmark status, ABA approached the interiors not as restoration, but as reinvention. Looking to retain character while minimizing complexity, ABA suggested unifying spaces and bringing calm and simplicity by using as few ingredients as possible, consistently throughout. In doing so, the design process simultaneously references the house's historic form, borrows from early modernists like Adolph Loos in material usage, and unapologetically eliminates detail.

About this office
Abruzzo Bodziak Architects
Office

Residential Architecture
Cite: "Lefferts Manor House / Abruzzo Bodziak Architects" 21 Feb 2026. ArchDaily.

