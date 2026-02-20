Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Al-Iqtishad Mushola / CREM Paragon x KIND

Al-Iqtishad Mushola / CREM Paragon x KIND

Worship, University
Kecamatan Beji, Indonesia
Al-Iqtishad Mushola / CREM Paragon x KIND - Exterior Photography, Column, Concrete, Courtyard
© Nilai Asia

Site and Context – Located on the southeastern edge of the University of Indonesia's Faculty of Economics and Business, Al‑Iqtishad redefines the role of a campus Mushola, shifting from a discreet endpoint to a civic and spiritual threshold within the FEB UI Masterplan. The site descends naturally toward Mahoni Lake, a landscape of deep ecological and symbolic importance. The design minimizes impact on existing contours and vegetation, allowing the building to merge with the terrain. Anchored from the academic axis yet open toward the lake.

About this office
CREM Paragon x KIND
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

Religious Architecture, Worship, Educational Architecture, Higher Education, University, Indonesia

Materials and Tags

