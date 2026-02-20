Al-Iqtishad Mushola / CREM Paragon x KIND

+ 24

Site and Context – Located on the southeastern edge of the University of Indonesia's Faculty of Economics and Business, Al‑Iqtishad redefines the role of a campus Mushola, shifting from a discreet endpoint to a civic and spiritual threshold within the FEB UI Masterplan. The site descends naturally toward Mahoni Lake, a landscape of deep ecological and symbolic importance. The design minimizes impact on existing contours and vegetation, allowing the building to merge with the terrain. Anchored from the academic axis yet open toward the lake.