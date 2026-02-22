House in Santiago / S-AR

+ 17

Houses • Santiago, Mexico Architects: S-AR

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 470 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Lead Architects: César Guerrero, Ana Cecilia Garza

Category: Houses

Collaborators: Carlos Morales, Marisol González.

City: Santiago

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. La Villa de Santiago is a colonial town located 37 kilometers from the city of Monterrey. Every week a large number of visitors come to enjoy the different natural scenarios held in this part of the Sierra Madre Oriental. Rivers, waterfalls and forests are a perfect place to practice canyoning, climbing and trekking. Traditionally many weekend residences and cottages are located here. That is the case of this house, placed in a terrain with view to the nearby mountains on the outskirts of the town.