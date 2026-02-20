Uni Center / G/O Architecture

+ 46

Text description provided by the architects. UNI-CENTER project renovates Hanyang University's existing Student Union, located along the main pedestrian axis connecting the subway station, the main building, and the welfare center, into a welfare-centered, multi-functional community hub for students. The design goes beyond simple functional enhancement—it restores the building's sense of place and redefines it as a central node within the campus circulation network.