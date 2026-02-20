Submit a Project Advertise
Uni Center / G/O Architecture

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
University
Seongdong-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: G/O Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  690
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:tqtq studio
  • Lead Architects: Juyoung Lee
Uni Center / G/O Architecture - Exterior Photography
© tqtq studio

Text description provided by the architects. UNI-CENTER project renovates Hanyang University's existing Student Union, located along the main pedestrian axis connecting the subway station, the main building, and the welfare center, into a welfare-centered, multi-functional community hub for students. The design goes beyond simple functional enhancement—it restores the building's sense of place and redefines it as a central node within the campus circulation network.

About this office
G/O Architecture
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversitySouth Korea
Cite: "Uni Center / G/O Architecture" 20 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038852/uni-center-g-o-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

