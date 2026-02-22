Submit a Project Advertise
Three Schools - One Process / gmp Architects

Three Schools - One Process / gmp Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete

Three Schools - One Process / gmp Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Marcus Bredt

Text description provided by the architects. With the construction of three new schools in Bremerhaven, a public-sector building project has been realized for the first time using the Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) model (Integriertes Projektabwicklungsmodell, IPA). This project serves as a pilot for gmp and as a nationwide reference project for collaborative construction in the public sector. The schools, designed for approximately 1,750 pupils and students, gradually began operations starting in summer 2025, initially the Hamburger Straße School Center in Geestemünde and the New Lehe Secondary School, followed in the autumn by the New Lehe Elementary School, as scheduled.

