The Louvered House / andblack design studio

Architects: andblack design studio
- Area: 5735 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Ishita Sitwala
Manufacturers: Daikin, Hettich, Kohler, Novella Ceramics
Lead Architects: Jwalant Mahadevwala, Kanika Agarwal
- Category: Houses
- Site Engineer And Contractor: Vinay Chauhan
- Site Engineer: Epic Infra Tech
- City: Ahmedabad
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Concept: Redefining connectivity in an arid climate
Located in the harsh, arid landscape of Ahmedabad, The Louvered House by andblack design studio is a programmatic response to the challenges of climate and the increasing isolation of contemporary domestic life. The project reimagines the traditional relationship between the built form and the natural environment, prioritizing a lifestyle that is physically and visually tethered to the outdoors.