The Louvered House / andblack design studio

Concept: Redefining connectivity in an arid climate

Located in the harsh, arid landscape of Ahmedabad, The Louvered House by andblack design studio is a programmatic response to the challenges of climate and the increasing isolation of contemporary domestic life. The project reimagines the traditional relationship between the built form and the natural environment, prioritizing a lifestyle that is physically and visually tethered to the outdoors.