Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. The Louvered House / andblack design studio

The Louvered House / andblack design studio

Save

The Louvered House / andblack design studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick, Concrete, BeamThe Louvered House / andblack design studio - Exterior PhotographyThe Louvered House / andblack design studio - Interior Photography, WoodThe Louvered House / andblack design studio - Exterior PhotographyThe Louvered House / andblack design studio - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Ahmedabad, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Louvered House / andblack design studio - Exterior Photography
© Ishita Sitwala

Text description provided by the architects. Concept: Redefining connectivity in an arid climate
Located in the harsh, arid landscape of Ahmedabad, The Louvered House by andblack design studio is a programmatic response to the challenges of climate and the increasing isolation of contemporary domestic life. The project reimagines the traditional relationship between the built form and the natural environment, prioritizing a lifestyle that is physically and visually tethered to the outdoors.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
andblack design studio
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "The Louvered House / andblack design studio" 19 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038847/the-louvered-house-andblack-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags