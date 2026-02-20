New Nursery School on Via dell’Acquamarina / LERUA Studio

+ 14

Category: Kindergarten, Day Care

Design Team: Studio Associato di Architettura LERUA (Arch. Paolo Russo, Arch. Fabiana Ledda), MB Engineering, P.I. Sandrino Perra, Arch. Mario Mandras

Works Management: Arch. Lorenzo Soro

Client: Comune di Olbia (SS)

Construction Company: Dueffe SRL

Cost Of Work: € 2.484.364,29

City: Olbia

Country: Italy

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The New Nursery School on Via dell'Acquamarina in Olbia is conceived as an architectural intervention of strong civic and social significance, designed to respond thoughtfully to the growing demand for spaces dedicated to early childhood care and education. The facility is sized to accommodate 85 children between 2 and 36 months of age, organized into three functional groups—infants, semi-toddlers, and toddlers—according to a pedagogical framework aligned with the most up-to-date national guidelines and the developmental needs of each age group.