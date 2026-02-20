Submit a Project Advertise
  5. New Nursery School on Via dell’Acquamarina / LERUA Studio

New Nursery School on Via dell’Acquamarina / LERUA Studio

Olbia, Italy
  • Design Team: Studio Associato di Architettura LERUA (Arch. Paolo Russo, Arch. Fabiana Ledda), MB Engineering, P.I. Sandrino Perra, Arch. Mario Mandras
  • Works Management: Arch. Lorenzo Soro
  • Client: Comune di Olbia (SS)
  • Construction Company: Dueffe SRL
  • Cost Of Work: € 2.484.364,29
  • City: Olbia
  • Country: Italy
New Nursery School on Via dell’Acquamarina / LERUA Studio - Exterior Photography
© Cédric Dasesson

Text description provided by the architects. The New Nursery School on Via dell'Acquamarina in Olbia is conceived as an architectural intervention of strong civic and social significance, designed to respond thoughtfully to the growing demand for spaces dedicated to early childhood care and education. The facility is sized to accommodate 85 children between 2 and 36 months of age, organized into three functional groups—infants, semi-toddlers, and toddlers—according to a pedagogical framework aligned with the most up-to-date national guidelines and the developmental needs of each age group.

