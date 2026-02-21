Submit a Project Advertise
Eventide Coffee / Billboards

Coffee Shop
Chennai, India
  • Architects: Billboards
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Phosart Studio
  • Lead Architects: Arun Prabhu N G, Vincy Victor
Eventide Coffee / Billboards - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Phosart Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Flanked by the sea on one end of the site, Eventide Coffee is truly and well blessed by abundant eastern light. Uninterrupted views and the constant presence of the sea become the quiet narrators of the space, shaping what is both a passion project and a place of pause. The café emerges as an intuitive response to site, climate, and context. "From the beginning, the brief was never about creating a statement café," the architects share, "It was about facilitating calm, something that felt natural to the place and its people."

