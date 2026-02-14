Aqualudic Center L’O / ANMA

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. The Aqualudic Center "L'O" is located a ten-minute walk from Orléans train station, occupying the former site of the city's jail, decommissioned in 2014. Once an urban rupture, cut off from its surroundings by a long perimeter wall, the site now hosts a public facility that establishes a renewed dialogue with its neighborhood.