Aqualudic Center L’O / ANMA

•
Orléans, France
-
Architects: ANMA
- Area: 6300 m²
- Year: 2021
-
Photographs:Epaillard + Machado, Marwan Harmouche
- Category: Sports Architecture
- Design Team: ANMA Architectes Urbanistes Paysagistes
- City: Orléans
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The Aqualudic Center "L'O" is located a ten-minute walk from Orléans train station, occupying the former site of the city's jail, decommissioned in 2014. Once an urban rupture, cut off from its surroundings by a long perimeter wall, the site now hosts a public facility that establishes a renewed dialogue with its neighborhood.