École de l’Étincelle – Lab École Saguenay / Agence Spatiale

Category: Educational Architecture

Artist: Mathieu Valade

City: Saguenay

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Chicoutimi, Saguenay, l'école de l'Étincelle is a shining example of architecture firmly rooted in its context. The architectural approach rethinks the conventional school and proposes a scale that is friendly, accessible, and reassuring for children. Fragmented into small houses around a central courtyard, the architecture becomes familiar and warm, creating a calming and reassuring atmosphere that encourages students to love school and feel comfortable, just like at home.