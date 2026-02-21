École de l’Étincelle – Lab École Saguenay / Agence Spatiale

•
Saguenay, Canada
-
Architects: Agence Spatiale
- Area: 2250 m²
- Year: 1988
-
Photographs:Maxime Brouillet
-
Manufacturers: Endicott, Alumico, Alutech, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Doyons Déprés, Formica, GTRL, Groupe Sani-tech, HMC, Juste Du Pin, MiTek Canada Inc., Prelco
-
-
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Educational Architecture
- Artist: Mathieu Valade
- City: Saguenay
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Chicoutimi, Saguenay, l'école de l'Étincelle is a shining example of architecture firmly rooted in its context. The architectural approach rethinks the conventional school and proposes a scale that is friendly, accessible, and reassuring for children. Fragmented into small houses around a central courtyard, the architecture becomes familiar and warm, creating a calming and reassuring atmosphere that encourages students to love school and feel comfortable, just like at home.