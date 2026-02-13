Submit a Project Advertise
Niko Restaurant / Gaya Sofoyan - Interior Photography
Niko Restaurant / Gaya Sofoyan - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
Niko Restaurant / Gaya Sofoyan - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, Countertop
Niko Restaurant / Gaya Sofoyan - Exterior Photography, Glass

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Restaurant, Interior Design
Yerevan, Armenia
  • Architects: Gaya Sofoyan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
Niko Restaurant / Gaya Sofoyan - Exterior Photography, Glass
Courtesy of Gaya Sofoyan

Text description provided by the architects. Niko Restaurant is located in the city center of Yerevan, Armenia, within a building originally designed during the Soviet period by architect Nikoghayos Buniatyan. The client's brief called for a comfort-food restaurant interior developed within a very limited budget and a tight timeframe.

