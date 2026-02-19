Ironbark House / Not All Architecture

-
Architects: Not All Architecture
- Area: 240 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Lead Architects: Phoebe Clarke, Timothy Stelzer, Claudio Torres
Text description provided by the architects. Set within a coastal bushland landscape, Ironbark House forms a retreat from the complexities of contemporary life. The clients' aspirations focused on connectivity for their busy family of five and a relationship to the landscape. The architecture is intended to assimilate into the landscape's strong presence, the large span openings, and 'as local as possible' materials form this strong connection.