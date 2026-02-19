Submit a Project Advertise
Ironbark House / Not All Architecture - Exterior PhotographyIronbark House / Not All Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodIronbark House / Not All Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, DoorIronbark House / Not All Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Table, Chair, DoorIronbark House / Not All Architecture - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Victoria, Australia
  • Architects: Not All Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Phoebe Clarke, Timothy Stelzer, Claudio Torres
  • Category: Houses
  • Landscape Architecture: Simon Taylor Landscape Design
  • General Contractor: Andell Construction
  • Interior Design: Daisy Eckersley
  • City: Victoria
  • Country: Australia
Ironbark House / Not All Architecture - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Not All Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Set within a coastal bushland landscape, Ironbark House forms a retreat from the complexities of contemporary life. The clients' aspirations focused on connectivity for their busy family of five and a relationship to the landscape. The architecture is intended to assimilate into the landscape's strong presence, the large span openings, and 'as local as possible' materials form this strong connection.

About this office
Not All Architecture
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Ironbark House / Not All Architecture" 19 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038769/ironbark-house-not-all-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

