Oberwart Education Campus / Franz&Sue

Category: Educational Architecture

Lead Team: Lucie Vencelidesová (Team Leader), Carla Kuhn (Project Leader), Andreas Reuter (Project Leader)

Design Team: Luisa Feldrapp, Julia Hottenbacher, Alba Keneta-Mandija, Tanja Marben, Lucie Najvarová, Ema Hočevar, Clara Linsmeier, Sindi Como, Jakob Fichter

Engineering & Consulting > Structural And Services: RWT Plus

Landscape Architecture: Simma Zimmermann

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Norbert Rabl

City: Oberwart

Country: Austria

Text description provided by the architects. In the morning, children learn math in the primary school, and in the afternoon, piano lessons in the music school. And in the evening, members of the town band meet to make music together. The new education campus in Oberwart is a lively place for the entire town.