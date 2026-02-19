Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Oberwart Education Campus / Franz&Sue

Oberwart Education Campus / Franz&Sue

© Hertha Hurnaus

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture
Oberwart, Austria
  • Architects: Franz&Sue
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4725
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hertha Hurnaus
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AGROB BUCHTAL, Forbo Flooring Systems, ADLER, Helio, Kaindl, Knauf, Ludvig Svensson
  • Lead Team: Lucie Vencelidesová (Team Leader), Carla Kuhn (Project Leader), Andreas Reuter (Project Leader)
  • Design Team: Luisa Feldrapp, Julia Hottenbacher, Alba Keneta-Mandija, Tanja Marben, Lucie Najvarová, Ema Hočevar, Clara Linsmeier, Sindi Como, Jakob Fichter
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural And Services: RWT Plus
  • Landscape Architecture: Simma Zimmermann
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Norbert Rabl
  • City: Oberwart
  • Country: Austria
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Save this picture!
Oberwart Education Campus / Franz&Sue - Image 2 of 14
© Hertha Hurnaus

Text description provided by the architects. In the morning, children learn math in the primary school, and in the afternoon, piano lessons in the music school. And in the evening, members of the town band meet to make music together. The new education campus in Oberwart is a lively place for the entire town.

Project gallery

