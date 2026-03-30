Messa House / UP2DATE architects

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Category: Retail Interiors

Design Team: UP2DATE architects

City: Almaty

Country: Kazakhstan

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Text description provided by the architects. Messa House is a 350-square-metre retail space in Almaty, Kazakhstan, designed as a place to slow down, offering a quieter alternative to typical fast-paced retail environments. It focuses on how a person actually moves through and senses architecture, letting form, proportion, and material quietly shape the atmosphere instead of competing for attention.