Messa House / UP2DATE architects

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Almaty, Kazakhstan
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Architects: UP2DATE architects
- Area: 350 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Varvara Toplennikova
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Lead Architects: Akhat Baimenov
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- Category: Retail Interiors
- Design Team: UP2DATE architects
- City: Almaty
- Country: Kazakhstan
Text description provided by the architects. Messa House is a 350-square-metre retail space in Almaty, Kazakhstan, designed as a place to slow down, offering a quieter alternative to typical fast-paced retail environments. It focuses on how a person actually moves through and senses architecture, letting form, proportion, and material quietly shape the atmosphere instead of competing for attention.