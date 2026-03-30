Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. Kazakhstan
  5. Messa House / UP2DATE architects

Messa House / UP2DATE architects

Save

Messa House / UP2DATE architects - Image 2 of 25Messa House / UP2DATE architects - Image 3 of 25Messa House / UP2DATE architects - Interior Photography, ColumnMessa House / UP2DATE architects - Interior PhotographyMessa House / UP2DATE architects - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Retail Interiors
Almaty, Kazakhstan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Messa House / UP2DATE architects - Image 2 of 25
© Varvara Toplennikova

Text description provided by the architects. Messa House is a 350-square-metre retail space in Almaty, Kazakhstan, designed as a place to slow down, offering a quieter alternative to typical fast-paced retail environments. It focuses on how a person actually moves through and senses architecture, letting form, proportion, and material quietly shape the atmosphere instead of competing for attention.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
UP2DATE architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsKazakhstan
Cite: "Messa House / UP2DATE architects" 30 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038740/messa-house-up2date-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags