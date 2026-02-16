Lake House / Mazumdar Bravo

+ 15

Category: Houses

Team: Udayan Mazumdar, Blanca Bravo Reyes, Gayatri Khedkar

Landscape Architecture: Hemali Landscape Studio (Hemali Samant, Mahek Malaviya)

Structure Engineer: Rajeev Shah & Associates

Mep Engineer: Hydrotech Consultants

General Contractor: United Projects

Landscape Contractor: Mahalaxmi Gardeners

City: Pawnanagar

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. With breathtaking views of Pawna Lake and the Tikona and Tung forts, this house is designed to perform as backdrop architecture to the landscape, an arrangement of four compact structures that open up to - and showcase - the outdoors. The placement of the house on the site, right after the crest of the hill, under a landmark fig tree, ensures that the landscape comes first, the architecture second. The house reveals itself as a surprise, half hidden behind the trees, and yet captures the views, opening up towards the lake, where the house reveals its full height.