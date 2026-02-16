Submit a Project Advertise
  Le Fenil Residence / NatureHumaine

Le Fenil Residence / NatureHumaine

© Raphaël Thibodeau

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Memphrémagog Regional County Municipality, Canada
  • Architects: NatureHumaine
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2800 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Raphaël Thibodeau
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Miele, Atelier B, Caesarstone, Juste Du Pin, Luminaires Authentik, Mac metal, Maxi Forêt, Norea Foyers, Ramacieri Soligo, Rubi, Shalwin Contemporain
  • structural Engineer: Geniex
  • Category: Houses
  • General Contractor : Charles Brassard
  • Cabinetmakers: Atelier Versatyl
  • City: Memphrémagog Regional County Municipality
  • Country: Canada
Le Fenil Residence / NatureHumaine - Exterior Photography
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Text description provided by the architects. In search of a tranquil retreat from the pace of city life, a couple chose to build their home in the countryside, while still embracing the joys of outdoor living. They discovered a ten-acre plot in Hatley Township, Eastern Townships of Quebec, once cultivated to produce cereals for livestock. Here, they envisioned a single-story residence that would become their primary sanctuary. Determined to preserve the land's agricultural heritage, they opted for a minimal footprint, honoring its original purpose while ensuring the property's long-term vitality.

NatureHumaine
Cite: "Le Fenil Residence / NatureHumaine" 16 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038726/le-fenil-residence-naturehumaine> ISSN 0719-8884

