Le Fenil Residence / NatureHumaine

Houses • Memphrémagog Regional County Municipality, Canada Architects: NatureHumaine

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2800 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Raphaël Thibodeau

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Miele Atelier B , Caesarstone , Juste Du Pin , Luminaires Authentik , Mac metal , Maxi Forêt , Norea Foyers , Ramacieri Soligo , Rubi , Shalwin Contemporain Manufacturers:

structural Engineer: Geniex

Category: Houses

General Contractor : Charles Brassard

Cabinetmakers: Atelier Versatyl

City: Memphrémagog Regional County Municipality

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. In search of a tranquil retreat from the pace of city life, a couple chose to build their home in the countryside, while still embracing the joys of outdoor living. They discovered a ten-acre plot in Hatley Township, Eastern Townships of Quebec, once cultivated to produce cereals for livestock. Here, they envisioned a single-story residence that would become their primary sanctuary. Determined to preserve the land's agricultural heritage, they opted for a minimal footprint, honoring its original purpose while ensuring the property's long-term vitality.