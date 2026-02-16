Le Fenil Residence / NatureHumaine

-
Architects: NatureHumaine
- Area: 2800 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Raphaël Thibodeau
-
Manufacturers: Miele, Atelier B, Caesarstone, Juste Du Pin, Luminaires Authentik, Mac metal, Maxi Forêt, Norea Foyers, Ramacieri Soligo, Rubi, Shalwin Contemporain
-
Text description provided by the architects. In search of a tranquil retreat from the pace of city life, a couple chose to build their home in the countryside, while still embracing the joys of outdoor living. They discovered a ten-acre plot in Hatley Township, Eastern Townships of Quebec, once cultivated to produce cereals for livestock. Here, they envisioned a single-story residence that would become their primary sanctuary. Determined to preserve the land's agricultural heritage, they opted for a minimal footprint, honoring its original purpose while ensuring the property's long-term vitality.