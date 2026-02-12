Zwarte Fles Residence / Vi.architectuur.atelier

+ 36

Category: Residential Architecture, Adaptive Reuse

Landscape Architect: Laurent Debaere

Project Architect: De Smedt Kevin

City: Gent

Country: Belgium

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. De Zwarte Fles - Renovation and New Office Volume. Located on the village square of Zwijnaarde, De Zwarte Fles is a layered architectural project that combines the careful renovation of a historic building with the addition of a discreet office volume. The existing structure, dating back to 1616, originally functioned as a country house and later served for many years as a café-restaurant. Over time, the building underwent numerous renovations and alterations, largely aimed at concealing damage caused by ageing and earlier interventions rather than restoring its architectural integrity. Extensive paved terraces surrounded the building, providing additional seating during the summer months.