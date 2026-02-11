WVDM Living Lab / MAKER architecten

-
Architects: MAKER architecten
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Séverin Malaud
-
Lead Architects: Ana Castillo, Lieven De Groote
-
-
- Category: Residential Architecture, Dorms, Renovation
- Design Team: MAKER architecten
- Client: VUB - Vrije Universiteit Brussel
- Technical Engineer: VK architects + engineers
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. The more than 300 modular student dormitories on the VUB campus, designed by modernist architect Willy Van Der Meeren in 1972, were once at risk of demolition. Today, the twelve modules included in this project not only act as a catalyst for preservation but also guide the transition of the remaining buildings towards a circular renovation model.