World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Belgium
  5. WVDM Living Lab / MAKER architecten

WVDM Living Lab / MAKER architecten

WVDM Living Lab / MAKER architecten - Exterior Photography, Concrete, BalconyWVDM Living Lab / MAKER architecten - Interior Photography, ChairWVDM Living Lab / MAKER architecten - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, GlassWVDM Living Lab / MAKER architecten - Interior Photography, WoodWVDM Living Lab / MAKER architecten

Residential Architecture, Dorms, Renovation
Belgium
WVDM Living Lab / MAKER architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Séverin Malaud

Text description provided by the architects. The more than 300 modular student dormitories on the VUB campus, designed by modernist architect Willy Van Der Meeren in 1972, were once at risk of demolition. Today, the twelve modules included in this project not only act as a catalyst for preservation but also guide the transition of the remaining buildings towards a circular renovation model.

About this office
MAKER architecten
Office

Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesDormsRefurbishmentRenovationBelgium

Materials and Tags

Cite: "WVDM Living Lab / MAKER architecten" 11 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038676/wvdm-living-lab-maker-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

