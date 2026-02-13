Vault House / Encasa Archstudio

+ 41

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Vault House is conceived as a contemporary tropical residence that balances raw materiality with warmth, openness, and family-centric living. Designed for a multi-generational family comprising a couple, their daughter, and parents, the house responds to a clear client vision: a home that is unique, user-friendly, and deeply connected to natural light, ventilation, and greenery.