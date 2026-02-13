Vault House / Encasa Archstudio

-
Architects: Encasa Archstudio
- Area: 4314 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Turtle Arts Photography
-
Manufacturers: ATOMBERG, Asian Paints, Curiousfly, Dr. Fixit, Faber, Jaquar, Nexion, Norisys
-
Lead Architects: Sulaiman Javad, Jasim Jaleel
-
-
-
Text description provided by the architects. Vault House is conceived as a contemporary tropical residence that balances raw materiality with warmth, openness, and family-centric living. Designed for a multi-generational family comprising a couple, their daughter, and parents, the house responds to a clear client vision: a home that is unique, user-friendly, and deeply connected to natural light, ventilation, and greenery.